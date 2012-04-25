UPDATE 4-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
OSLO, April 25 Aker Solutions
* Signed contract with Woodside Energy Limited for the manufacture and supply of electro-hydraulic steel tube umbilicals (EHU) for the Greater Western Flank (GWF) Phase 1 project on the north-west coast of Australia.
* Contract value is undisclosed.
* The scope of work includes project management, design, engineering, manufacturing and verification testing of two steel tube umbilicals at a total length of 17 kilometres.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
DUBAI, Feb 14 A top Iranian official called on the Gulf Arab states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would "pass like a cloud".