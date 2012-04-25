OSLO, April 25 Aker Solutions

* Signed contract with Woodside Energy Limited for the manufacture and supply of electro-hydraulic steel tube umbilicals (EHU) for the Greater Western Flank (GWF) Phase 1 project on the north-west coast of Australia.

* Contract value is undisclosed.

* The scope of work includes project management, design, engineering, manufacturing and verification testing of two steel tube umbilicals at a total length of 17 kilometres.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)