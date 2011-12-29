OSLO Dec 29 AKER SOLUTIONS

* Aker Solutions has been awarded a job by Statoil for the engineering, procurement and construction of a subsea production system for the Svalin project on the Norwegian continental shelf

* The contract value is approximately NOK 400 million

* Scope of work includes two subsea trees, one four-slot integrated template structure with process distribution manifold, subsea and topside production control systems, wellhead systems and remote connection systems

* Final deliveries will be made in Q3 2013