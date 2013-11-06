* Order backlog NOK 60.6 bln vs NOK 55.3 bln forecast
* Q3 EBITDA NOK 1.07 bln vs NOK 1.12 bln forecast
* Shares rise as much as 7 pct
By Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Nov 6 Oil services firm Aker Solution
reported an unexpected rise in new orders on Wednesday
and predicted robust tendering ahead, relieving investors who
expected the firm to be hit by the sector's investment slowdown.
Norway's Aker Solution, which focuses on offshore work in
places like the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, said it
collected 11.9 billion crowns ($2 billion) of new orders, well
ahead of expectations for 7.3 billion, even as its profit
figures missed expectations.
"We combined a decent third quarter with a prosperous market
outlook, though with somewhat higher uncertainties than in
recent years," Executive Chairman Oeyvind Eriksen said.
"Tender activity during the third quarter was robust,
supporting expectations for further growth even as many oil
companies have become more concerned with preserving cash."
Oil firms around the globe have cut back capital spending,
preserving cash for dividends as years of robust growth has
pushed free cashflow into the red and pushed up costs for
everything from labour to equipment.
Despite the caution, investors focused on the order increase
and the tendering outlook, sending the stock to 88.05 crowns by
0835 GMT, well ahead of the 0.2 percent rise in the European oil
and gas index.
Prior to Wednesday's jump, the stock had underperformed the
index, falling 7 percent over the previous three months against
a rise of 7 percent in the benchmark, as Aker Solutions suffered
from a slowing order intake, weak execution of some key projects
and easing growth in global oil and gas investments.
The stock has been undervalued compared with peers, trading
at 7.8 times its expected 2014 earnings, below around 10 for
European oil services firms, Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Based on the high order intake and revenue coverage, we see
upside potential to our 2014/2015 revenue estimates," Fearnley
Securities said. "With good execution within subsea and drilling
Technology, we see upside potential to our 90 crown share price
target."
The firm's EBITDA fell 4 percent to 1.07 billion crowns,
missing expectations for 1.12 billion crowns, but analysts said
the miss was too small to overshadow the positive outlook.
Aker Solutions said it expected offshore capital spending to
rise by 8 to 10 percent a year through 2017 with the subsea and
deepwater sectors growing more rapidly.
In the North Sea, its core focus, it expects oil companies
to place contracts for major front end engineering design work
and to order new floating and subsea production facilities over
the next six to 12 months.
However, in Brazil, another focus area, it sees short and
medium term supply constraints even as the country is bound to
become the single largest offshore market in the longer term.
"I see prices as pretty stable," Eriksen said. "But the
payment terms have become higher on the oil companies agenda. So
in some regions and with some customers, it's more difficult to
negotiate a balanced payment schedule."
Eriksen added that the firm's focus in the coming year would
be winning tenders for Statoil's giant Johan Sverdrup
field, which could produce over 500,000 barrels of oil at its
peak.
The firm, which sold a small unit for 180 million euros last
week, said it would continue to focus on its core activities but
stopped short of promising more divestments.
($1 = 5.9739 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell)