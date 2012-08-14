* Q2 EBITDA NOK 1.36 bln vs NOK 1.17 bln forecast
* Bidding in North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific, West Africa
* Order backlog jumps 26 pct vs Q1
* Shares up 3.1 pct, hit 13-month high
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Aug 14 Aker Solutions ASA,
Norway's flagship oil services company, blew past all
expectations with second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and
predicted no let up in the boom as oil companies press ahead
with offshore work at breakneck pace.
Shares in the group which provides everything from drilling
equipment to platform design leaped to a 13-month high of 100.80
crowns and were up 3.1 percent at 99.05 crowns by 0948 GMT.
Aker Solutions said customer demand was strong, tendering
activity high and it was in the market for "major opportunities"
in the North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific and West Africa.
Oil prices have averaged a relatively high $112 so
far this year and many analysts see further upside as new
capacity struggles to meet demand, making work in frontier areas
economical and creating a shortage of equipment and services.
In turn this has pushed up prices for suppliers such as Aker
Solutions and rivals who include Halliburton Co, FMC
Technologies Inc, WorleyParsons Ltd and Baker
Hughes Inc, providing lucrative business in everything
from well services to rig construction.
"Aker Solutions experiences strong demand for its services
in most regions of the world and tendering activity is high,"
said the company whose chief executive is Oeyvind Eriksen.
Its order backlog jumped by 26 percent to 54.1 billion
crowns ($9.1 billion) in the second quarter, while earnings
exceeded expectations for the third straight quarter.
"With a healthy sequential rise in the backlog and the
activity outlook across segments remaining strong, we expect
consensus estimates will move up following today's
announcements," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.
Christian Frederik Lunde, an analyst at brokerage Carnegie,
said: "The market seems better than anyone had hoped. Estimates
will need to come up, driven by the increased turnover ... while
tendering is very high and Aker Solutions is delivering stable,
solid margins."
The company said its relatively high margins were
sustainable and it could exceed its own sales growth target.
Investment bank UBS said Aker Solutions trades at 9.4 times
its expected 2013 earnings, an 18 percent discount to its peers.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 1.36 billion
crowns against an average forecast of 1.17 billion and well
exceeded even the highest estimate.
The subsea segment, a key area for the firm, is returning to
strong growth as 93 new deepwater drilling vessels are on order
and analysts expect up to 30 new orders per year through the end
of the decade, the firm said.
It added that new discoveries in the North Sea had also
increased its confidence as capital expenditure in the region is
set to grow sharply over the next several years.