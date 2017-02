OSLO Aug 27 Aker Solutions ASA : * Aker Solutions to deliver six drilling equipment packages to drillships in

Brazil * Contract value is undisclosed * Aker Solutions is building a new $100M service and manufacturing facility in

macaé, Brazil's offshore capital, in order to meet the company's growth in

the country * Says drilling units will be delivered between 2015 and 2019 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)