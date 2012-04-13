UPDATE 2-Singapore unveils bigger 2017/18 budget, but wary of global risks
ISTANBUL, April 13 Turkey's Akfen Holding signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Aquila Hydropower on the sale of its hydropower generation unit Akfenhes and its subsidiaries, Akfen said in a statement on Friday.
Hamburg-based Aquila will buy the hydropower plants with a total power generation capacity of 570.8 million Kwh for 353.9 million euro ($466.25 million), Akfen Holding said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
Akfen shares traded 3.2 percent higher at 10.36 lira after the deal announcement.
($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
