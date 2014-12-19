UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Akfen Gyo :
* Says 11 months rent income from 16 hotels, 13 hotels in Turkey 3 hotels in Russia, increased by 16 percent versus a year ago
* 11 months rent income included Cyprus Merit Park Hotel and Samara Office Project increased 18 percent versus a year ago
* 11 months rent income from hotels in Turkey increased by 5 percent versus a year ago
* 11 months occupancy rate of hotels in Turkey was 68 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources