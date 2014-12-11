Dec 11 Akfen GYO :

* Said on Wednesday bought 0.00014 percent shares of Akfen Gayrimenkul Ticareti with TRY 175 ($77) nominal value

* Said holds 100% of Akfen Gayrimenkul Ticareti after share purchase

