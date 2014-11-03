Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Akka Technologies SA :
* Finalises Schuldschein bond private placement in Germany for 140 million euros
* Schuldschein has two tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years
* Schuldschein has mix of fixed and floating interest rates, with average financing cost of about 2 percent
* Funds to be used to fund development in Germany and internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)