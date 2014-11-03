Nov 3 Akka Technologies SA :

* Finalises Schuldschein bond private placement in Germany for 140 million euros

* Schuldschein has two tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years

* Schuldschein has mix of fixed and floating interest rates, with average financing cost of about 2 percent

* Funds to be used to fund development in Germany and internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)