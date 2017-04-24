BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
FRANKFURT, April 24 Acquisitive German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revved up its deals pace by acquiring U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros), and in a separate deal, the biosimilars unit of German peer Merck KGaA .
In a transaction that has the backing of Akorn's management, Fresenius will pay $34 per share and take on Akorn's net debt of about $450 million for a total price tag of $4.75 billion, Fresenius said in a statement late on Monday.
The deal will be financed by a broad mix of euro- and dollar-denominated debt instruments, it added.
In the separate deal with Merck KGaA, Fresenius will pay an initial 170 million euros and up to 500 million euros in future milestone payments tied to achievements of drug development targets. (1 euro = $1.0866) (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, editing by G Crosse)
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: