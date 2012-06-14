WARSAW, June 14 Russia's Acron said on
Thursday it was determined to go ahead with its 1.5 billion
zloty ($438 million) bid for Poland's top chemicals group Azoty
Tarnow despite the Polish government's unwillingness
to sell its 32 percent stake.
The Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, said on
Wednesday that selling its controlling holding would endanger
the company's strategy and limit the value of other Polish
chemical makers.
"The view expressed by the Polish treasury is more and more
surprising to us, as it shows a lack of consistency on the part
of the ministry," Acron's deputy head Vladimir Kantor said in a
statement. "Acron's bid is an answer to (Poland's) privatisation
plan for 2012-2013."
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)