* Polish govt shunning Russian firm's 1.5 bln zty bid
* Acron says govt view is inconsistent
* Govt is seeking another bidder, sources have said
(Adds background)
WARSAW, June 14 Russia's Acron said on
Thursday it was determined to go ahead with its 1.5 billion
zloty ($438 million) bid for Poland's top chemicals group Azoty
Tarnow despite the Polish government's unwillingness
to sell its 32 percent stake.
The Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, said on
Wednesday that selling its controlling holding would endanger
the company's strategy and limit the value of other Polish
chemical makers.
"The view expressed by the Polish treasury is more and more
surprising to us, as it shows a lack of consistency on the part
of the ministry," Acron's deputy head Vladimir Kantor said in a
statement. "Acron's bid is an answer to (Poland's) privatisation
plan for 2012-2013."
Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys from
privatisation before the end of 2013, but the sale of state
assets to Russian companies is a sensitive issue given the
historical tensions between the two countries.
Highlighting the often testy relationship, Polish and
Russian soccer supporters clashed on Tuesday when the two
neighbours played each other in the Euro 2012 tournament in
Warsaw.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that the ministry
was seeking another bidder to avoid selling its top chemicals
group to a Russian rival.
Shares in Tarnow have traded above the 36 zlotys per share
offered by Acron, implying investors expect the bid to be
sweetened or a "white knight" with an alternative offer.
"We continue our bid for Azoty Tarnow shares," Kantor said.
"We believe that as the strategic investor we can ensure
long-term benefits both for the group's Polish units as well as
all of its shareholders."
($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes and Jon
Loades-Carter)