Tunisia starts marketing seven-year euro benchmark bond
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Central Bank of Tunisia, acting on behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, is marketing a seven-year euro benchmark bond at 5.75% area, according to a lead.
ISTANBUL Nov 21 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding and Belgium-based insurance group Ageas, partners in Turkish insurance company Aksigorta , will each buy up to 5 percent of the firm's shares back from the Istanbul Stock Exchange within one year, Sabanci said in a statement on Monday.
The statement said Sabanci group unit Ak Yatirim, and Aegeis unit Ageas International N.V. had been mandated to make to purchases. Sabanci currently holds 30.99 percent of Aksigorta and Ageas also holds 30.99 percent.
* Dec quarter net profit 4.8 million rupees versus profit 19.5 million rupees year ago
* First American Financial reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016