(Adds share price, EPS forecast)
June 18 Shares in AK Steel Holding Corp
fell as much as 6.6 percent after the steel producer forecast
second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectations.
The company now expects a net profit of 4 cents to 6 cents
per share in the second quarter, reversing a loss in the first
quarter.
Analysts, on average, estimated second-quarter GAAP
earnings, excluding one-time items, of 10 cents per share.
Including the items, earnings were seen at 12 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The volatile U.S. market and the recent drop in steel prices
on the spot market prevented AK Steel from issuing a full-year
forecast, the company said.
Second-quarter total shipments should be about 1,350,000
tons, up slightly from the first quarter, and selling prices
should be about the same as in the first quarter, the company
said.
On Friday, steel producer and metals recycler Steel Dynamics
Inc forecast lower-than-expected quarterly earnings,
hurt by falling sheet steel prices
Shares in AK Steel slid 5.6 percent to $5.02 after falling
as low as $4.97, bringing the loss so far this year to about 40
percent.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Jeffrey Benkoe)