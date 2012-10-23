METALS-Copper slips on profit taking; supply woes persist
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Updates prices)
Oct 23 AK Steel Holding Corp : * Could have interest in Thyssenkrupp mills in Brazil, U.S. - CEO * CEO Wainscott says assets of interest to a lot of steelmakers, "including AK
Steel * CEO Wainscott gives no indication whether AK Steel made bid or is considering
one
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Updates prices)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,274.83 points on Tuesday, dragged down by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with a profit slump for HSBC. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said on Tuesday it will walk away from its El Soldado copper mine in Chile if it cannot agree with local regulator
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source