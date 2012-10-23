Oct 23 AK Steel Holding Corp posted a wider third-quarter loss on Tuesday, as weak global demand pushed down prices for its steel products.

The net loss was $60.9 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2011, the Ohio-based steelmaker said.

Sales dropped to $1.46 billion from $1.58 billion, AK Steel said.