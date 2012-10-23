BRIEF-Metro Bank posts 64 pct growth in FY asset growth year-on-year
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)
Oct 23 AK Steel Holding Corp posted a wider third-quarter loss on Tuesday, as weak global demand pushed down prices for its steel products.
The net loss was $60.9 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2011, the Ohio-based steelmaker said.
Sales dropped to $1.46 billion from $1.58 billion, AK Steel said.
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Wednesday net profit was up in the fourth quarter, boosted by its private label products that now account for more than a fifth of all sales.