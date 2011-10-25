* Q3 adj profit 2 cents/shr vs Wall St view 1-ct loss

* Co cites uncertainty, volatility in markets

* Stock drops in premarket trade (Adds data, outlook, stock down)

Oct 25 AK Steel Holding Corp's (AKS.N) quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates but its stock fell as the steelmaker gave no outlook for the rest of the year due to uncertainty and volatility in the U.S. economy and other markets.

"Challenging global economic conditions have created strong headwinds for our company and our country," Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Wainscott said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Despite the challenges of a sputtering economy and extraordinarily high raw material costs, AK Steel reported operating income for the quarter," he said.

In premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange, AK Steel shares were down over 7 percent at $7.97.

AK Steel posted a third-quarter net loss of $3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $59.2 million or 54 cents per share, for the same quarter of 2010.

But including after-tax expenses of about $6.2 million, or 5 cents per share, for costs related to damage to an electric steelmaking furnace at its Butler Works, AK Steel reported an adjusted profit of 2 cents per share.

On that basis, it beat analysts' expectations for a loss of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was essentially flat, although steel shipments dropped, the West Chester, Ohio-based steelmaker said. Net sales for the third quarter were $1.585 billion, on shipments of 1,368,800 tons, compared with sales of $1.575 billion, on shipments of 1,465,800 tons for the year-ago third quarter.

The company said its average selling price was $1,158 per ton, a 2 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2011, but about 8 percent higher than for the third quarter of 2010.

In July, AK Steel reported a second-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and said it expected a sharp fall in third-quarter operating profit due to weakening steel prices and higher raw material costs. (Reporting by Steve James, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)