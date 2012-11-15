BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 AK Steel Corp on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by AK Holding. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AK STEEL AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 792 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.