Nov 15 AK Steel Corp on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by AK Holding. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AK STEEL AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 792 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS