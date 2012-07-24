BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
July 24 AK Steel Holding Corp posted a steep second-quarter loss on Tuesday as the company took a charge related to its U.S. taxes.
Net loss for the quarter was $724.2 million, or $6.55 per share.
Excluding a one-time non-cash charge of $736.0 million, earnings per share were 10 cents. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.