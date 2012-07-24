July 24 AK Steel Holding Corp posted a steep second-quarter loss on Tuesday as the company took a charge related to its U.S. taxes.

Net loss for the quarter was $724.2 million, or $6.55 per share.

Excluding a one-time non-cash charge of $736.0 million, earnings per share were 10 cents. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)