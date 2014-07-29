BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 29 U.S. steelmaker AK Steel Holding Corp reported a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by higher shipments.
Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $17.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $40.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9 percent to $1.53 billion. Shipments rose 5.6 percent to 1.4 million tons. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes