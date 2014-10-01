Oct 1 Aktia Bank Plc

* Says restructuring of Aktia's asset management completed

* Says Aktia Invest Ltd, since January a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aktia Asset Management Ltd, was on Oct. 1 merged with Aktia Asset Management Ltd

* Says all employees in Aktia Invest Ltd will continue in employment of Aktia Asset Management Ltd

* Says restructuring has no significant effect on Aktia Bank Plc's profit or financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)