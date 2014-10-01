BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 Aktia Bank Plc
* Says restructuring of Aktia's asset management completed
* Says Aktia Invest Ltd, since January a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aktia Asset Management Ltd, was on Oct. 1 merged with Aktia Asset Management Ltd
* Says all employees in Aktia Invest Ltd will continue in employment of Aktia Asset Management Ltd
* Says restructuring has no significant effect on Aktia Bank Plc's profit or financial position
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: