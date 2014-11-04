Nov 4 Aktia Bank Plc

* Says commences acquisition of own shares

* Is to acquire total of maximum 130,000 A series shares, corresponding to about 0.28 pct of number of currently issued series A shares

* Acquisition of the company's own shares will start on Nov. 11 at the earliest, and be terminated at the latest by the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2015