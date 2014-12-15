Dec 15 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA

* Says Holta & Co. AS, related party to Skiens Aktiemolle Chairman Emil Aubert, sold 103,880 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share

* Says after the transaction Holta & Co AS owns 316,853 shares in Skiens Aktiemølle ASA, corresponding to 4.66 pct of the company's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3687 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)