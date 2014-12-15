Dec 15 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :

* Georg Kervel, board member at Skiens Aktiemølle, bought 19,080 shares of Skiens Aktiemølle at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share

* Kervel holds 30,833 shares after transaction

* Deputy board member in Skiens Aktiemølle, Signe Holta Ringertz, bought 20,140 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 crowns per share

* Ringertz new holding in the company is 52,411 shares