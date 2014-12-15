UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Skiens Aktiemolle ASA :
* Georg Kervel, board member at Skiens Aktiemølle, bought 19,080 shares of Skiens Aktiemølle at 97 Norwegian crowns ($13) per share
* Kervel holds 30,833 shares after transaction
* Deputy board member in Skiens Aktiemølle, Signe Holta Ringertz, bought 20,140 Skiens Aktiemølle shares at 97 crowns per share
* Ringertz new holding in the company is 52,411 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3663 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources