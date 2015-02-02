Feb 2 Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG :

* Says in view of potential of some properties, company sees 2014/2015 stable business development

* Says in addition, FY 2014/2015 net result will depend on further development of ABK GmbH

* FY 2013/14 revenues from leasing of real estate of 162,000 euros ($70,314)(previous year: 182,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)