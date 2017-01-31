Jan 31 Aktif Bank, Turkey's largest
privately-owned investment bank, has received regulatory
approval to sell up to $120 million via Islamic bonds, or sukuk,
in what could be a rare deal in the international sukuk market.
Turkey has seen steady issuance of sukuk from the government
and the country's Islamic banks, known domestically as
participation banks, but corporate issuance remains rare and
even more so through dollar-denominated deals.
Aktif Bank will sell the sukuk to foreign investors through
its asset leasing company, Aktif Bank Sukuk Varlk Kiralama,
according to the country's Capital Markets Board. It gave no
timeframe for the deal or the third party seeking the financing.
In Turkey, sukuk transactions are conducted via asset
leasing companies such as the one established by Aktif Bank or
other financial intermediaries.
Companies can sell sukuk directly by setting up their own
asset leasing companies, but the process can be onerous for
smaller firms, limiting corporate sukuk deals.
The government has previously granted tax exemptions for
lease-based sukuk, but in August it extended those incentives to
all other types of sukuk contracts.
In 2013, Aktif Bank helped raise a one-year 100 million lira
sukuk for construction-to-energy firm Agaoglu Group, while
conglomerate Dogus Group and Turk Telekomunikasyon have also
considered sukuk deals.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)