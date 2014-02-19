Feb 19 U.S.-based Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc said it would buy Aktiv Kapital AS, a Norway-based company that services non-performing consumer loans, for about $880 million.

Portfolio Recovery, which provides fee-based debt collection services, said it would also assume Aktiv's debt of $435 million, giving the deal an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.

Portfolio Recovery's shares rose 5 percent to $53.00 in trading after the bell.