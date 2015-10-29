LONDON/MADRID Oct 29 U.S. private equity group
Centerbridge Partners has appointed investment banks to sell
Spanish property services firm Aktua, five sources familiar with
the matter said.
Centerbridge is seeking to take advantage of an improvement
in the Spanish property market where valuations of real estate
assets are recovering after taking a hit during Spain's economic
downturn.
The New York-based fund has hired Bank of America
and Barclays to launch a sales process for the company
which offers a wide range of real estate services including
property maintenance, rental collection and loan management, the
sources said.
Bank of America and Barclays declined to comment while
Centerbridge had no immediate comment.
Aktua is expected to have core earnings of between 40 and 50
million euros this year and could be valued at around 300
million euros ($329 million), or 7 to 7.5 times its earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
two of the sources said.
The company, which employs more than 400 people in Spain,
has already drawn interest from a series of international buyout
funds including London-based Permira, another source said.
Permira, which is in the process of selling two of its
Spanish portfolio companies, Cortefiel and Telepizza, declined
to comment.
The sale of Aktua has yet to start but bidders are already
lining up to examine the asset and its growth potential, the
sources said.
REAL ESTATE REBOUND
Aktua has roughly 5 billion euros of assets under management
of which 2.4 billion are real estate assets and the rest loans.
Based in Madrid, it makes an attractive consolidation
platform for private equity firms which could adopt a so-called
buy and build strategy and combine it with other Spanish
property management firms, the sources said.
This would generate a flurry of deals giving U.S. investors,
which swooped on low-priced Spanish real estate assets during
the financial crisis, an opportunity to capitalise from Spain's
economic rebound.
Real estate prices dropped by more than 35 percent in Spain
between 2007 and 2014, according to the national statistics
institute.
Centerbridge broke into the Spanish market in 2012. It paid
100 million euros to buy Aktua from Spanish bank Banco Español
de Credito (Banesto).
Other U.S. investment fims could go down the same route and
divest property firms they've held for the past three years, one
of the sources said.
In 2013, New York-based buyout firm Apollo bought 85
percent of Santander's property management unit Altamira for 664
million euros.
Another Spanish bank, La Caixa, sold 51 percent
of its real estate services arm, Servihabitat Gestión
Inmobiliaria, for 185 million euros in 2013.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Adrian Croft)