LONDON Sept 13 Dutch chemicals group Akzo Nobel is seeking a 1.5 billion euro ($2.04 billion) loan to refinance an existing financing that is set to mature in 2013, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The new revolving credit facility, which is being coordinated by Citi, carries a five-year maturity with two one-year extension options, the sources added.

Pricing on the facility starts at 45 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR.

Lenders from Akzo Nobel's relationship bank group are invited into the deal as bookrunners on tickets of 150 million euros. Responses are due by Friday, one of the sources said.

Akzo Nobel declined to comment.

Akzo Nobel's previous corporate facility, a straight seven-year 1.5 billion euro financing agreed in May 2006, was arranged by ABN AMRO, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC Bank, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Akzo Nobel is rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's, Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Fitch. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)