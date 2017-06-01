BRIEF-Mediagrif acquires Orckestra Inc.
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions
AMSTERDAM, June 1 U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.
Under Dutch securities rules, PPG may not approach Akzo again during a six month cool-down period.
PPG had proposed a takeover deal worth about 26.3 billion euros ($29.5 billion), or 95 euros per share. Akzo shares were trading up 0.4 percent at 74.84 euro shortly before PPG made its announcement. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage: