BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka reports new $10 mln share buyback program
* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program
July 31 Akzo Nobel Nv :
* Solazyme and AkzoNobel expand partnership in surface chemistry
* Agreement includes joint product development and principal terms of a multi-year supply agreement targeting annual supply of up to 10,000 mt of Algal oil for surfactant production
* The parties expect that the Algal oil under the joint development agreement would be able to replace both petroleum and palm oil-derived chemicals
* Product development is expected to commence immediately
* Parties anticipate entering into a definitive supply agreement as they near completion of product development Further company coverage:
* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program
* Whole Foods Market announces new sourcing policy for sustainable, traceable canned tuna
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform