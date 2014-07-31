July 31 Akzo Nobel Nv :

* Solazyme and AkzoNobel expand partnership in surface chemistry

* Agreement includes joint product development and principal terms of a multi-year supply agreement targeting annual supply of up to 10,000 mt of Algal oil for surfactant production

* The parties expect that the Algal oil under the joint development agreement would be able to replace both petroleum and palm oil-derived chemicals

* Product development is expected to commence immediately

* Parties anticipate entering into a definitive supply agreement as they near completion of product development Further company coverage: