AMSTERDAM, July 21 Speciality chemicals and
paints maker Akzo Nobel said it was on track to meet
its 2015 targets on Tuesday as it posted second-quarter results
that were broadly in line due to tight cost control.
The company posted higher revenues in all its three
divisions - paints, speciality chemicals and advanced coatings -
despite slowing growth in markets including Brazil, Russia and
China and no sign of an improvement in Europe overall.
Market trends were positive in North America, the company
said.
The company earned returns on sales of 12.3 percent in the
quarter, and said it still expected to meet its full-year target
of a 9 percent return on sales.
"The global economy remains challenging and shows a very
mixed picture with different dynamics per region and customer
segments," said Chief Executive Ton Buchner in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
were up 20 percent at 610 million euros ($659.9 million) off
revenues that were up 6 percent at 3.9 billion.
($1 = 0.9244 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anand Basu)