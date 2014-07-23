AMSTERDAM, July 23 AkzoNobel reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday,
helped by growth in its decorative paints business in Asia and
Europe.
The Dutch paints and chemicals firm also said it remained on
track to meet its 2015 targets despite a fragile economic
environment and a strong euro.
AkzoNobel reported 7 percent higher quarterly earnings
before interest, tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
509 million euros ($685.27 million) while revenue fell 4 percent
to 3.71 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
EBITDA of 482 million euros on sales of 3.82 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7428 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Miral Fahmy)