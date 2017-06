UPDATE 1-Malaysia's first lady linked to $30 mln worth of jewelry bought with 1MDB funds

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Nearly $30 million of funds stolen from scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was used to buy jewelry for the prime minister's wife, including a rare 22-carat pink diamond set in a necklace, according to the latest filings by the U.S. Justice Department in a civil lawsuit.