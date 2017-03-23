BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, on Thursday criticised the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.
"Akzo Nobel's shareholders advocate engagement by an overwhelming margin," the investor said in a statement after PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry, in Amsterdam to lobby for the deal, said he wanted to meet Akzo's board.
Akzo's Chief Executive Ton Buechner told Reuters on Wednesday that he would not meet McGarry during his visit to the Netherlands, since PPG's offer did not merit engagement.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.