BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
* OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Paint maker PPG has made a "very compelling" offer for Akzo Nobel and was shocked when its Dutch rival turned it down, PPG's chief executive Michael McGarry said on Thursday on a visit to Amsterdam to drum up support for a proposed tie-up.
McGarry said he would meet Akzo shareholders during the visit and was prepared to meet Akzo's boards "any time, any place" to discuss its 22.7 billion euro ($24.47 billion) takeover offer. He disputed Akzo's view that the two companies' cultures were ill-matched.
Asked to comment on a possible hostile bid, McGarry said he wanted to "work together" with Akzo.
($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling, writing by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.