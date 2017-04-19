By Toby Sterling
| AMSTERDAM, April 19
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Akzo Nobel, the
Dutch paint maker struggling to avoid a 24.6 billion euro ($26
billion) takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc, on
Wednesday outlined a plan to instead separate its chemicals arm
and pay shareholders 1.6 billion euros in extra dividends.
In a statement, the company said it would sell or list the
division, which accounts for about a third of sales and profits,
within 12 months. The plan would "generate superior, faster and
more certain value creation than the alternatives and with
substantially fewer risks, uncertainties and social costs," it
said.
Akzo has twice rejected takeover proposals from PPG, despite
encouragement from many of its shareholders to engage in merger
talks.
Earlier on Wednesday, Akzo reported better than expected
first quarter earnings and forecast a 100 million euro increase
in operating profit for the full year.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)