AMSTERDAM, April 5 PPG Industries, the
U.S. paints and coating makers that is trying to buy smaller
Dutch peer Akzo Nobel, said on Wednesday it was ready
to address various non-financial objections Akzo had raised
about PPG's offer.
On Tuesday, Akzo repeated its opposition to PPG's 24.5
billion euro ($26.1 billion) offer, saying it would face
antitrust difficulties and would be bad for employees.
. A large number of Akzo shareholders have urged the
management to enter discussions.
In a statement on Wednesday, PPG said it would address
Akzo's concerns, including commitments to research and
development, employment terms, location of divisional
headquarters, community investment and sustainability targets.
"We once again invite AkzoNobel to meet with us ... We are
prepared to address all of AkzoNobel's concerns in a
collaborative and substantive manner," PPG Michael McGarry said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)