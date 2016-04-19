* Op profit pre-incidentals 334 mln euros vs 330 mln analysts' view

* Q1 sales down 4 pct to 3.43 bln euros (Updates with details of results and company quote)

AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch paint and industrial coatings firm Akzo Nobel on Tuesday narrowly beat analyst expectations for the first quarter, reporting operating profit before incidentals of 334 million euros ($378 million) despite a fall in sales.

Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast the figure at 330 million. In the first quarter of 2015, the company reported 'clean' earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, of 306 million euros.

Akzo Nobel said in a statement the improvement had come despite a 4 percent fall in sales to 3.43 billion euros amid falling prices and negative currency effects. Akzo has been restructuring its operations over the past two years to lower costs and improve profitability.

The company has not given a specific forecast for 2016, but it aims at a return on sales of between 9 and 11 percent and a return on income of between 13 and 16.5 percent through 2018.

"The market environment remains uncertain with challenging conditions in several countries and segments," it said in a statement, echoing cautionary remarks made during its fourth- quarter earnings presentation.

"Deflationary pressures and currency headwinds are expected to continue." It has said markets in China, Russia and Brazil are all weak, with Europe flat.

In February, the paint and coatings maker bought German rival BASF's industrial coatings business for 475 million euros to strengthen its position in aluminium and steel coatings. ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)