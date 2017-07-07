(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of
AMSTERDAM, July 7 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors
said on Friday it has filed a second lawsuit seeking a general
meeting of Akzo Nobel shareholders to vote on
dismissing Chairman Antony Burgmans over his handling of a 26.3
billion-euro ($30 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. group PPG
Industries.
In a preliminary ruling in May Amsterdam's Enterprise
Chamber rejected a request from shareholders representing 18
percent of Akzo's shares to call an extraordinary meeting to
discuss Burgmans' dismissal, saying it was an attempt to control
the company's strategic direction.. That case is
continuing.
Elliott said it had started a new action at a different
venue, the Interim Relief Court, given that the Enterprise
Chamber case is expected to take months, with the next hearing
scheduled for September 20.
Elliott, which is now Akzo's largest shareholder, said it
had lost all confidence in Burgmans and is worried the
preliminary ruling undermines Dutch corporate governance rule.
"If shareholders are not able to regulate the conduct of
Akzo Nobel's boards, who can?" the firm said in a statement.
Faced with opposition from Akzo's boards, PPG dropped its
attempt to buy Akzo on June 1 and under Dutch securities law
cannot approach the company again for at least six months.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)