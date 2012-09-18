(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Dutch group AkzoNobel , the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, said chief executive Ton Büchner was taking medical leave for a few weeks for fatigue.

"This decision has been made based on medical advice following Ton Büchner being diagnosed with temporary fatigue," the company said on Tuesday. "His recovery is expected to enable him to return to work in the first half of October."

Chief financial officer Keith Nichols will be the first point of contact on the executive committee during Büchner's absence.

Büchner, in his mid-forties, took over from Hans Wijers as CEO in April. He was previously head of Swiss machinery maker Sulzer.