AMSTERDAM, March 26 Akzo Nobel NV : * ICI Pension Fund trustee agrees GBP 3.6 bn annuity buy-in * 2 deals with Legal & General, Prudential Retirement Income Limited and cover,in aggregate, £3.6 billion (EUR4.3 billion) of pensioner liabilities * Buy-ins involve purchase of bulk annuity policies under which insurers will pay to ici pension fund amounts equivalent to benefits payable * Says triennial review of the current recovery plan is due to be completed in 2015 * Likely that there will be an increase in the top-UPS as a result of this transaction, in the order of £125 million (EUR149 million * Says accounting effects of the transaction on akzonobel will be fully assessed after completion * Estimated impact will be increased financing expenses of £25 million (EUR30 million) per year from 2015 in the income statement * Also from 2015, a reduction in the balance sheet equity of approximately £640 million (EUR765 million).