AMSTERDAM Oct 18 AkzoNobel NV, the world's largest paints maker, on Thursday reported a 2.4 billion euro net loss in the third quarter after taking a 2.5 billion euro impairment charge on its decorative paints business, citing the weak economy in Europe.

It reported third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 540 million euros on revenue of 4.28 billion euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.