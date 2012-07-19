AMSTERDAM, July 19 AkzoNobel NV, the world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 593 million euros ($727.3 million), beating analysts' forecasts.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITDA before incidentals of 565 million euros and a net profit of 179 million euros, on revenue of 4.324 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Gilbert Kreijger)