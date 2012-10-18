BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q1 loss per shr between US$1.65 and US$1.90
* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
AMSTERDAM Oct 18 Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel shares open down 1.7 percent after Q3 loss of 2.4
billion euros on writedown
* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.