AMSTERDAM Oct 20 AkzoNobel says: * AKZONOBEL CEO SAYS RAW MATERIALS PRICES ARE UP 15 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR, OUTPACING PRODUCT PRICE RISES * AKZONOBEL CEO SAYS COST SAVINGS WILL CERTAINLY IMPACT JOBS, BUT WILL ALSO IMPROVE PRODUCTION MARGINS * AKZONOBEL CEO SAYS SLOWING GROWTH IN NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION IN CHINA IMPACTING EARNINGS * AKZONOBEL CFO SAYS ON LACK OF 2011 GUIDANCE, CLEARLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS CHANGED, DIFFICULT TO GIVE GUIDANCE * AKZONOBEL CFO SAYS LOW PROBABILITY OF ACHIEVING STABLE EBITDA IN 2011 COMPARED WITH 2010 * AKZONOBEL CEO REITERATES MID-TERM TARGETS * AKZONOBEL CFO SAYS WILL MAKE PROGRESS IN PRODUCT PRICE RISES IN Q4 (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)