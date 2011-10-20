(Repeats to indenting)

AMSTERDAM Oct 20 AkzoNobel says:

* AKZONOBEL CEO SAYS RAW MATERIALS PRICES ARE UP 15 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR, OUTPACING PRODUCT PRICE RISES

* AKZONOBEL CEO SAYS COST SAVINGS WILL CERTAINLY IMPACT JOBS, BUT WILL ALSO IMPROVE PRODUCTION MARGINS

* AKZONOBEL CEO SAYS SLOWING GROWTH IN NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION IN CHINA IMPACTING EARNINGS

* AKZONOBEL CFO SAYS ON LACK OF 2011 GUIDANCE, CLEARLY ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS CHANGED, DIFFICULT TO GIVE GUIDANCE

* AKZONOBEL CFO SAYS LOW PROBABILITY OF ACHIEVING STABLE EBITDA IN 2011 COMPARED WITH 2010

* AKZONOBEL CEO REITERATES MID-TERM TARGETS

* AKZONOBEL CFO SAYS WILL MAKE PROGRESS IN PRODUCT PRICE RISES IN Q4

(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)