* Abandons 2011 EBITDA guidance
* To target 500 mln euros in cost savings, efficiencies by
2014
* Q3 EBITDA 507 mln euros vs Starmine average forecast 522
mln
* Sales 4.05 mln euros vs Starmine average 4.02 mln euros
* AkzoNobel shares up 2.7 pct, outperform index
By Aaron Gray-Block
AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch chemicals group
AkzoNobel NV abandoned its 2011 core profit guidance
and said it would cut 500 million euros ($690 million) of costs,
in a bid to offset higher raw material prices and as softening
demand spread to China.
The world's largest paint maker, whose brands include Dulux,
Glidden and Flexa, cut costs by about 700 million euros during
the financial crisis, but has battled this year to offset higher
costs with product price rises and as demand stayed weak in
European and U.S. construction markets.
The group now aims to squeeze out another 500 million euros
in savings by 2014 by cutting jobs, closing factories, through
supply chain improvements and by streamlining R&D and IT to
achieve an earnings margin within 13-15 percent.
The economic slowdown is not helping as AkzoNobel posted
third-quarter earnings below market expectations. Continued raw
material price inflation eroded margins at its key decorative
paints business.
"Notably growth in China showed a significant slowdown," ING
analyst Fabian Smeets said, adding however that investors would
likely cheer the restructuring and accompanied savings.
Shares in AkzoNobel initially opened lower, but later turned
positive and were up 2.7 percent at 35.84 euros at 1132 GMT to
outperform a 0.6 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 chemicals
index .
Chief Executive Hans Wijers, who will step down in April,
said the company had been hit by "a perfect storm" and that it
was responding with a "massive plan" to shed costs.
In its last major overhaul, which lead to about 4,000
lay-offs in 2008-09, AkzoNobel achieved more than 700 million
euros in savings, above its targeted 540 million euros.
Noting that cost inflation would continue, Chief Financial
Officer Keith Nichols said there was an "extremely low"
probability the company could still achieve its previous
guidance of 2011 EBITDA in line with 2010.
Nichols said the savings, however, would keep AkzoNobel's
margin over the mid-term in the top bracket of its sector.
This is the group's second profit warning within four months
after AkzoNobel warned in June it would report full-year EBITDA
in line with 2010 instead of a rise of more than 5 percent.
CHINA IMPACT
The savings are a parting measure from Wijers, who has
reshaped AkzoNobel after divesting the group's drugs unit to buy
British paints maker ICI in 2008. He will be replaced next year
by Swiss machinery maker Sulzer CEO Ton Buechner.
The first 200 million euros in savings will come in 2012 and
the full scheme will result in one-off charges of 425 million.
Besides continued weak construction markets in mature
economies, AkzoNobel said new home construction in China was
also slowing as authorities were discouraging speculation around
housing and construction to guide the economy to a soft landing.
"There is a clear move from a new construction wave in the
coastal areas ... to maintenance, but there is ongoing growth in
the rest of China, but it has an impact on our business," Wijers
said.
The producer of household paints said costs for raw
materials, such as pigments and oil-related resins and solvents,
are up 15 percent year-on-year and have outpaced the rate of
product price rises aimed to offset this.
ABN AMRO analyst Mark van der Geest said AkzoNobel reported
"shocking" margins at the decorative paints business, down to
10.3 percent from 14.4 percent a year ago.
AkzoNobel had quarterly earnings before interest, tax and
depreciation (EBITDA) before one-off items of 507 million euros,
missing the mean estimate of 522 million euros from Starmine,
which ranks analysts estimates based on accuracy and timeliness.
Its U.S.-based rivals PPG and Sherwin-Williams
report later on Thursday and on Oct. 25 respectively.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)