BRIEF-AccorHotels expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 - CEO
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 Akzo Nobel NV : * Akzonobel shares open down 4.6 percent after CEO goes on temporary
medical leave
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock