AMSTERDAM, June 26 Dutch paints and chemicals
group AkzoNobel NV said on Wednesday it plans to sell
its 72 decorative paints stores for professionals in Germany to
independent wholesale distributors to improve efficiency.
"The new set-up will allow AkzoNobel to select the most
efficient distribution channels for its professional paint
products, rather than operating its own stores," the company
said in a statement, adding that it wants to enter into
strategic partnership agreements with the future shop owners.
No financial details were given.
